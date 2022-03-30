Six file for District 1 Florence City Council seat

Florence City Council District 1 drew six candidates – five Democrats and one Republican – as the filing period drew to a close at noon Wednesday.

Two candidates have filed for City Council District 2. Incumbent City Council District 3 representative Bryan Braddock didn’t draw any opponents. City Council at-large representative George D. Jebaily also didn’t have anyone file against him.

Florence District 1 City Councilman C. William Schofield isn’t seeking re-election. Instead, he is running for the District 8 Florence County Council position.

The Democratic Party candidates seeking the District 1 City Council seat are Johnathan Briggs, James “Big Man” Kennedy, Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell, LaShanda NeSmith-Jackson and Isaac “Gin” Wilson. The Democratic Party primary will be held June 14 with the general election set Nov. 8.

Joey McMillan is the lone Republican seeking the Florence City Council District 1 position.

Two people have filed for the Florence City Council District 2 council seat held by Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, who didn’t seek re-election.

Democrats Lawrence “Chipper” Smith and Kermit Moore filed for office. They will face off in the June 14 primary.

On the Florence County Council, Districts 1, 3, 6, 7 and 8 are up for election.

Incumbents Al Bradley, Democrat, Toney Moore, Republican, and Waymon Mumford, Democrat, didn’t draw opponents in Districts 3, 6, and 7, respectively.

In District 1, incumbent Democrat Jason Springs will face Democrat Mattie Thomas in the June 14 primary.

In District 8, Republican incumbent Buddy Brand will face Schofield in the June 14 Republican primary.

Two people have filed for probate judge in Florence County. The candidates are Jesse Cartrette Jr., Republican, and Chandra R. Graham, Democrat. Cartrette is the current probate judge.

Republican incumbent Debra Dennis is the only person who filed for the Florence County auditor’s post.