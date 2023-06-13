HARTSVILLE, S.C – Six new trustees, including two school parents, have been elected to serve on the Butler Academy Board of Trustees.

“From Day One, with Dr. Jerome Reyes serving as the school’s president, Butler Academy has benefited from extraordinary leadership,” said Board Chair Kathryn Flaherty, Coker University vice president for institutional effectiveness. “Judging from the breadth of experiences represented in this cohort of new trustees, I am pleased to see that the school remains in exceptionally good hands. With their help, meeting the needs of our scholars will continue to be the board’s number one priority.”

“I’m excited to see how much stronger our board will become in supporting the school as BA continues to grow and shine,” added the board secretary, Dr. Marian Bunnell, pediatrician with the Children’s Group PC, and a school parent.

Elected to serve two-year terms beginning July 1:

Dr. Charlotte Forrest, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, currently serves as a director in student services in Florence. She has over 17 years of experience in education, including roles in student and academic affairs as well as corporate and workforce development. She has a passion for STEM initiatives that support marginalized student groups.

Scottie Hill is the founder and executive director of Trent Hill Center for Children and Families, a local nonprofit organization that operates residential programs for youth in foster care or who are homeless. A Hartsville native, Hill has two children enrolled at Butler Academy. She served on Butler’s planning committee before the school opened.

Hannah Hoilett-Frierson is an assistant principal at Hartsville High School, and has 16 years of experience in K-12 education. A native of Jamaica, and passionate about Butler Academy’s whole-child approach, Hoilett-Frierson’s educational specialties include leadership and English language arts.

Dr. Mark Stellingworth is a cardiologist with Prisma Health Cardiology and a clinical assistant professor at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. He is board-certified in cardiovascular disease, heart failure and transplant as well as adult echocardiography. Stellingworth currently serves as chief of staff at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center in Hartsville.

Emory Waters, now retired, enjoyed a career that included military service, K-12 education, coaching, more than 25 years with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and private security. In addition, he has been a trustee of his alma mater, Benedict College, for more than 20 years.

Samantha Wilson is serving her second term as a Butler Academy trustee. With teaching experience in English language arts and special education in the K-12 environment (both in South Carolina and in Texas) and composition at UNC Pembroke, Wilson comes to her board service both as a parent of two Butler Academy scholars and as a strong advocate for inclusive instruction.

Beyond the fundamental work of providing general operational oversight to ensure the charter school’s present and future success, Butler Academy’s board is responsible for supporting the school’s mission, culture and values.

Trustees who will continue to serve in the new school year include Dr. Marian Bunnell, Dan Buryj, Dr. Kathryn Flaherty, Dr. Emilye Mobley, Jon Shannon and Dr. Jerome Reyes (ex-officio). Three members – Marty Brown, Tom Goodson and ‘Ilaisaane Tyree – will complete their terms on June 30.

“Just as each new school year fills students and parents with a fresh sense of optimism about the possibilities that come with growth and learning,” said Reyes, “bringing new members onto the board adds priceless energy and insights to our work as school leaders. We look forward to rolling up our sleeves and working together with our new trustees to create the tremendous opportunities our families deserve.”