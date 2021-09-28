SLED investigating allegations of Marion County Sheriff deputy misconduct

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace confirmed Tuesday his request of the South Carolina Law Enforcement assistance as SLED investigates a deputy for alleged misconduct.
Wallace contacted SLED Sept. 15 to request an investigation into allegations of official misconduct against one of his deputies, according to officials.
“Sheriff Wallace requested SLED’s assistance in this matter in an effort to provide transparency and insure this investigation is conducted with integrity and thoroughness,” a statement from the MCSO said.
