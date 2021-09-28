 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SLED investigating allegations of Marion County Sheriff deputy misconduct
0 Comments

SLED investigating allegations of Marion County Sheriff deputy misconduct

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, S.C. – Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace confirmed Tuesday his request of the South Carolina Law Enforcement assistance as SLED investigates a deputy for alleged misconduct.

Wallace contacted SLED Sept. 15 to request an investigation into allegations of official misconduct against one of his deputies, according to officials.

“Sheriff Wallace requested SLED’s assistance in this matter in an effort to provide transparency and insure this investigation is conducted with integrity and thoroughness,” a statement from the MCSO said.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This ‘Cotton Castle’ in Turkey could have healing powers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Additional tests needed to determine how Sheridan Wahl died

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Additional tests are needed to determine how a Florida woman died in Florence County. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said in a news release issued Monday morning that additional tests were needed to determine the cause of death for Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Fla.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert