Smith will step aside as county administrator

FLORENCE – Florence County Administrator K.G. “Rusty” Smith Jr. will retire in November, but will work as an adviser to a new administrator when a replacement is hired.

Smith informed the Florence County Council of his impending retirement Thursday.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate to have served the citizens of Florence County and this great state for the past 35 years,” Smith said. “I want to thank you for the opportunity that has been afforded me. In November, my watch will sunset. I feel that the timing is right for the Council to begin a smooth transition to new administrative leadership.”

Smith said he is proud of the successes and accomplishments Florence County has achieved in the last 25 years or more. He will work with his successor to ease the transition and help Florence County continue on the track of progress.

Smith has served as the Florence county administrator for 10 years. He served as a member of the Florence County Council from 1986 to 2012, when he resigned to assume the administrator’s position.

“I truly love Florence County and will utilize my institutional knowledge during this period of transition to help make our county a better place to live, work and enjoy,” he said.

Florence County Council Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. said Smith would serve as an adviser to a new administrator.

“Mr. Smith, you have been the epitome of service to Florence County, and we appreciate everything you’ve done. … He probably has more knowledge of the county than anybody we know. We all do appreciate his service,” Dorriety said.

Florence County hired Shannon Munoz as deputy administrator earlier this year.