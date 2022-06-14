Smith wins Florence City Council District 2 primary; Runoff in District 1

Lawrence "Chipper" Smith won the District 2 Florence City Council Democratic Party primary Tuesday, while LeShondra Nesmith-Jackson and Isaac "Gin" Wilson will face off in a June 28 runoff for the party's nomination in Florence City Council District 1.
The results reflect 100% of the precincts reporting. They are unofficial until certified by the Florence County election board.
Wilson collected 66.95% of the 944 ballots cast in the District 2 race. Moore finished with 33.05%.
Five candidates were on the ballot in District 1. A candidate needed more than 50 percent of the vote to win the party's nomination outright.
NeSmith-Jackson finished with 42.89% of the 760 ballots cast. Wilson came in second with 17.37%.
Joey McMillan is the lone Republican seeking the Florence City Council District 1 position.
In Florence City Council District 1, incumbent William Schofield decided not to seek re-election. Instead he ran for Florence County Council District 8. In District 2, City Council representative Pat Gibson-Hye Moore decided not to seek re-election because of health reasons.
The five candidates running for the Democratic Party nomination in District 1 and their vote totals are:
Jonathan Briggs: 91
James "Big Man" Kennedy: 107
Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell: 104
Leshonda Nesmith-Jackson: 326
Isaac "Gin" Wilson, 132
Here are the vote totals for the District 2 race:
Kermit Moore: 312
James "Chipper" Smith: 632
No Republicans have filed to run in Florence City Council districts 1 and 2.