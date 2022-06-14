Smith wins Florence City Council District 2 primary; Runoff in District 1

Lawrence "Chipper" Smith won the District 2 Florence City Council Democratic Party primary Tuesday, while LeShondra Nesmith-Jackson and Isaac "Gin" Wilson will face off in a June 28 runoff for the party's nomination in Florence City Council District 1.

The results reflect 100% of the precincts reporting. They are unofficial until certified by the Florence County election board.

Wilson collected 66.95% of the 944 ballots cast in the District 2 race. Moore finished with 33.05%.

Five candidates were on the ballot in District 1. A candidate needed more than 50 percent of the vote to win the party's nomination outright.

NeSmith-Jackson finished with 42.89% of the 760 ballots cast. Wilson came in second with 17.37%.

Joey McMillan is the lone Republican seeking the Florence City Council District 1 position.

In Florence City Council District 1, incumbent William Schofield decided not to seek re-election. Instead he ran for Florence County Council District 8. In District 2, City Council representative Pat Gibson-Hye Moore decided not to seek re-election because of health reasons.

The five candidates running for the Democratic Party nomination in District 1 and their vote totals are:

Jonathan Briggs: 91

James "Big Man" Kennedy: 107

Darryl Witherspoon Mitchell: 104

Leshonda Nesmith-Jackson: 326

Isaac "Gin" Wilson, 132

Here are the vote totals for the District 2 race:

Kermit Moore: 312

James "Chipper" Smith: 632

No Republicans have filed to run in Florence City Council districts 1 and 2.