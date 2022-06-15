Smith wins Florence City Council District 2 seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — Lawrence “Chipper” Smith won the Florence City Council Democratic Party District 2 primary election Tuesday with 66.95 percent of the 944 ballots cast.

Smith doesn’t face a Republican opponent in the November general election. District 2 incumbent Pat Gibson-Hye Moore didn’t seek re-election. Smith’s primary opponent was Kermit Moore, Pat Gibson-Hye Moore’s husband.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Smith received 632 votes, compared to 312 votes for Moore. The results are unofficial until they are certified by the Florence County election board.

City Council District 2 includes east Florence, about a third of north Florence and a small portion of south Florence.

Smith thanked District 2 voters and his supporters for their votes in Tuesday’s election.

“It’s an honor to represent Florence City Council District 2,” he said. “I’m really anxious to get to work, serve my community as a public servant and building partnerships with everyone.”

The primary was Smith’s first time to run for a political office, and it will be his first time to serve in office.

He doesn’t have any opponents in the November general election, and already is preparing for his transition into office.

“I know there is going to be a transition period, but I look forward to meeting with community leaders and working with everyone on the council and the mayor to make the transition as smooth as possible,” he said.

Smith said he wants to get out in the community and serve District 2 and the city of Florence as best he can. He plans community meetings to receive input from district residents.

He also plans to meet regularly with community leaders and pastors to let Smith learn about issues and concerns and how he can help the city of Florence.

Smith is a 2011 graduate of Wilson High School and is the school’s baseball coach. He is a vice president at Smith Funeral Home in Florence. He graduated in 2016 from Gupton-Jones College of Mortuary Science and holds a bachelor’s degree from University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Smith is married to Alyssia. He is father to two children, Alyse Journi and James Lawrence Smith III.

Moore is married to Pat Gibson-Hye Moore and they have a family of four adult children. He graduated from Wilson High School and Coker College, now Coker University. He was a long-distance trucker for 44 years before he retired in February. He previously served as vice president of the East Florence Community Organization.

Smith is a proponent of Neighborhood Watch groups and encouraged the Florence community to unite to curtail gun violence and crime. He also wanted to see more recreational activities for children, teens and adults.

He wanted to beautify Florence. He campaigned for cleaner streets, adequate lighting and park improvements.

Smith also encourages home ownership and recruiting businesses and industries to provide high-paying jobs for residents.