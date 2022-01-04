Snow stalls Amtrak in Virginia, with excruciating delays

Thornton also said a member of the train crew yelled at passengers over the public address system on Monday to stop complaining to them, instead telling them to call Amtrak's 1-800 number.

"If they can actually move this train, great," Thornton said after nearly 40 hours. "But if they waste another day trying to figure it out, people are really going to lose patience."

Malcolm Kenton of Washington, D.C., said he and his aunt walked away from the train after it returned to Lynchburg and hitched a ride to a hotel several miles away. He said he and his aunt are trying to rent a car or catch a train on Thursday because they don't want to wait at the station for an unscheduled departure.

"We've pretty much given up on getting back on the same train," Kenton said in a Tuesday phone interview from his hotel. A longtime Amtrak rider, he said he still prefers the train to driving or flying, but said the current delay is "among the worst" he's ever encountered. He said it seems like downed trees could have been cleared more quickly.

"Amtrak does not seem to do well in handling these situation when they arise," Kenton said.