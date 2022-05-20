South Carolina to have two-week early voting period

FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina residents have the opportunity to vote two weeks early.

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill on May 14 that establishes a two-week early voting period in South Carolina.

The new law means that registered South Carolina voters can cast in-person ballots two weeks before the June 14 primary. Because of the newly passed law, voters no longer have to have a qualified excuse to vote early.

In-person absentee voting will no longer be authorized by law.

All voters can visit an early-voting location in their county and vote like they would at their polling place on Election Day.

Early voting starts at 8:30 a.m. May 31 and will end at 5 p.m. June 10. Offices will be closed on Saturday and Sunday, June 4-5.

Absentee voting by mail is still allowed for qualified voters.

Qualified absentee voters include voters with disabilities; voters 65 or older; members of the armed forces and Merchant Marines of the United States, their spouses, and dependents residing with them; voters admitted to hospitals as emergency patients on the day of an election or within a four-day period before the election; voters who, for one of the following reasons, are unable to vote in person on any day of the early-voting period or on Election Day — employment obligations, attending sick or physically disabled persons, confined to a jail or pretrial facility pending disposition of arrest or trial, and absent from their county for any reason.

To vote absentee you can request an absentee application by phone, mail, or in person at your county voter registration office. Once received, you must complete, sign, and return the absentee application to your county voter registration office by mail or in person.

County offices will soon begin issuing new application forms for absentee ballots based on the new requirements.

The old application form will continue to be accepted through May 31.

After May 31, only new application forms that meet current requirements will be accepted. The deadline to return a new application is June 3.

Absentee voters must vote and return their ballot to the county voter registration office by mail or in person no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Absentee voters are required to sign the voter’s oath and have the return envelope witnessed. Photo ID will be required to return your ballot in person.

Ballots returned by mail should be mailed no later than one week prior to election day to help ensure timely delivery.

The approved and official satellite polling places for the June 14 early voting period are:

Timmonsville Library

298 W. Smith St.

Timmonsville, SC 29161

Pamplico Library

100 E. Main St.

Pamplico, SC 29583

Johnsonville Library

242 S. Georgetown Hwy.

Johnsonville, SC 29555

The Continuum

208 W. Main Street

Lake City, SC 29560

Florence County Voter Registration & Elections

219 Third Loop Road

Florence, SC 29505

