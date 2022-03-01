 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spartanburg County deputies shoot man, 82

INMAN, S.C. (AP) — An 82-year-old man with a gun was shot by several police officers at a South Carolina home, investigators said.

Spartanburg County deputies were called to a home in Inman for a domestic disturbance before shooting Franklin Leon Moss about 7 p.m. Sunday, the State Law Enforcement Division said in a news release.

Moss remained in the hospital, state agents said in the statement late Monday.

Neither agents or the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office released much information about what led to the shooting. A statement from the sheriff's office said “upon arrival, deputies encountered a male suspect with a gun. Several deputies fired at the suspect and struck him.”

The number of deputies involved in the shooting, their names or current status have not been released. Investigators have not said whether Moss fired any shots.

The statements did not say if any deputies were hurt.

