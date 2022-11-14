Spaulding Middle receives $23K for musical instruments

LAMAR, S.C. – Band students at Spaulding Middle School will soon get to hone their crafts on new musical instruments thanks to a $23,000 donation from The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation.

Hamadi Alexander, the music and band teacher at SMS, said the donation will enhance the learning experiences of SMS students.

“I want to give a huge ‘thank you’ to The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation for awarding us their grant for instruments,” he said. “This means a lot for Spaulding Middle School and our musical scholars. The instruments that we will receive from the Foundation will help support the initiative of expanding music education in our school and giving our students more opportunities to grow.”

The funding will purchase the following instruments for SMS students:

Two Eastman alto saxophones.

One Eastman tuba.

One Eastman baritone horn.

One Eastman tenor saxophone.

One Majestic marimba.

One Majestic glockenspiel.

One Yamaha snare drum.

One Yamaha snare drum stand.

Two Eastman trumpets.

One Backun clarinet.

The donation is made possible through funding from an anonymous donor in honor of Bobby Horowitz, who was passionate about the impact of music education on young people. The anonymous donor said, “The instruments come with love and passion for the future of children that love music.”

The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation “keeps music alive in our schools by providing vital support services to school districts and new musical instruments to underfunded music programs nationwide, giving under-represented youth access to the many benefits of music education, leading them to success in school, and inspiring creativity and expression through playing music,” according to the foundation’s website.