HARTSVILLE, S.C. – In an effort to redefine itself in the eyes of the public and broaden its customer base, SPC Credit Union announced last week that it is rebranding.

At the heart of its rebranding effort is a new logo and slogan — “SPC Credit Union — Safe, Personal, Connected.” The name of the credit union is not changing, but by changing the meaning of its three-letter prefix the Hartsville-based financial institution hopes the public will better understand that its services are available to all local residents.

“While names and brands must change to reflect that evolution, the one thing that has not changed is our commitment to the local community and our members,” said Linda Weatherford, who has served as the credit union’s chief executive officer and president since 2016. “Charles Coker wanted a place where anyone could save money and buy a home. Our mission and purpose still revolve around creating a place where everyone is welcome and has an opportunity for financial wellness and success.”

Changing the meaning of SPC was no easy decision for the credit union’s leadership. Since it was first established in 1941, those three letters have stood for Sonoco Products Company, the Fortune 500 global packaging corporation based in Hartsville. Sonoco founder and President Charles Coker formed Sonoco Employees Credit Union, a not-for-profit financial cooperative that would provide a way for Sonoco employees to save, borrow, and eventually purchase a home.

In 1988, the institution changed its name to SPC Cooperative Credit Union. Its services remained available only to company employees. That changed in 2004 when SPC opened its doors to anyone who works, lives, or attends school in Darlington, Florence, or Marlboro counties. Chesterfield County was added to that list in 2022.

“In its early days, everyone knew the SPC in SPC Credit Union stood for Sonoco Products Company,” stated a company announcement. “As the years passed and the credit union — as well as the communities we serve — grew, the acronym became increasingly ambiguous, and admittedly confusing.

"While SPC made its services available to local residents almost 20 years ago, a misconception that it served only Sonoco employees has remained. Credit union officials are hoping the rebranding and the change in the meaning of its three-letter prefix will eliminate that misconception.

“While we’ll always hold our Sonoco roots near and dear to our hearts, we’re excited to announce that the SPC in SPC Credit Union has a new meaning — one that we believe more precisely defines who we’ve become over the years and how we serve our members,” stated company officials.

The change to “Safe, Personal, Connected” was made to emphasize the credit union’s commitment to the characteristic and values on which the institution was built.

“SPC is devoted to our connection to the communities we serve,” said SPC community impact liaison Brooke Humphries. “Our mission of ‘Members First. Always.’ leads us in daily service not only to the members’ financial needs, but also to the communities in which our members live, love, and thrive.”

SPC Credit Union currently operates five brick-and-mortar branch locations in Hartsville, Darlington, Florence, and Bennettsville.