 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special Marion City Council election set for March 29
0 Comments

Special Marion City Council election set for March 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MARION, S.C. – Marion District 1 City Councilman Ralph Atkinson announced his resignation effective on Dec. 31, 2021. Atkinson has represented District 1 since 1989.

“I just wanted to help and be part of the city,” he said in a previous interview. “It’s a good town then and a good town now. Hopefully we can be fiscally responsible looking after the taxpayers’ money in the city of Marion.”

Atkinson said the best aspect of the position is public safety and looking after fire and police protection.

A special Marion City Council District 1 election is set for March 29. Filing today at 12 noon and will close Feb. 11 at 12 noon.

In order to vote in this election, registration must be completed by Feb. 27 and live in City District 1.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Lunar New Year celebrations hit NYC streets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert