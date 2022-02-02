Special Marion City Council election set for March 29

MARION, S.C. – Marion District 1 City Councilman Ralph Atkinson announced his resignation effective on Dec. 31, 2021. Atkinson has represented District 1 since 1989.

“I just wanted to help and be part of the city,” he said in a previous interview. “It’s a good town then and a good town now. Hopefully we can be fiscally responsible looking after the taxpayers’ money in the city of Marion.”

Atkinson said the best aspect of the position is public safety and looking after fire and police protection.

A special Marion City Council District 1 election is set for March 29. Filing today at 12 noon and will close Feb. 11 at 12 noon.

In order to vote in this election, registration must be completed by Feb. 27 and live in City District 1.

