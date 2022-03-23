sports tease
FLORENCE, S.C. — Bryan Braddock found himself in a "sticky scenario" Monday afternoon when the Florence City Council considered asking the Florence County election board to place a Sunday retail alcohol sales question on the November general election. Braddock spoke about the conflict between his conservative Christian morals and his desire to have less government regulation before the council voted unanimously, 6-0 (Councilwoman Pat Gibson-Hye Moore was not at the meeting.), to approve the ballot question request.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A car and 18-wheeler crash Saturday morning sent at least one person to a Florence area hospital.
FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina Department of Commerce official said Florence County’s decision to issue bonds to purchase land and develop …
LAMAR, S.C. -- Darlington County School Sunday celebrated two things at Lamar-Spaulding Elementary School -- the new school and a drop in the COVID-19 pandemic such that an open house could take place.
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Harvest Hope Food Bank will move to a larger and more centralized location: the facility formerly known as the “Monster Building.”
FLORENCE, S.C. – Joe W. King received the Public Servant of the Year Award presented at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce Outlook Lunch…
DARLINGTON, S.C.- St John’s and Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School are possibly on the chopping block and citizens are fighting to make sure these historic buildings remain.
FLORENCE, S.C. — The Archeological Institute of the Pee Dee is gearing up for two more projects. This year, the institute is planning to excavate a possible Mississippian Native American settlement on the Great Pee Dee River in Florence County in May and a new effort in the spring and fall to locate Gen. Francis Marion’s camp on Snow’s Island that was utilized by his troops in 1780 and 1781.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Project Fig could bring an investment of $10 million and 402 new jobs to Florence County.