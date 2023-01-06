STANDALONE FOR A1

While people watched the girls' basketetball game between the Hannah Pamplico Raiders and the Carvers Bay Bears this week, the setting sun created a spectacular view. The statue is the Hannah Pamplico mascot.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking for the public's help to locate a missing Florence teen.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Francis Marion University plans building renovation and new construction as well as curriculum upgrades in 2023.
FLORENCE, S.C. – The Farm at Florence 1 will be the next big thing for Florence 1 Schools when it opens, as scheduled, in May.
A set of fraternal twins born in Denton, Texas, will likely share a lot of things in life, but their birth year won’t be one of them.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two people died in a Monday night shooting incident just outside of Darlington.
Update: Family of Bills' Damar Hamlin releases statement, expresses gratitude for outpouring of support
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was administered CPR before being driven away in an ambulance during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A traditional Southern New Year's Day meal should include collards and black eye peas to ensure prosperity into the new year -- collards for paper money and black eye peas for coins.
FLORENCE, S.C. – What is the city of Florence doing for you in 2023?
Eight family members, five of them children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Inflation, food supply, roads, water, affordable housing and mental health were just a few of the topics covered at Wednesday…