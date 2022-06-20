 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alligator found in gated community had been shot

  • 0

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (AP) — The manager of a gated community on the South Carolina coast says a dead alligator found on the property had been shot.

The alligator carcass was collected and removed last week from private property on Hilton Head Plantation, general manager Peter Kristian told The Island Packet.

Kristian said he suspects the gator was shot elsewhere and then dumped in his gated community of 4,250 homes, because none of the residents reported hearing gunfire.

"Gunshots are something my residents let me know about night or day," Kristian said.

Killing an alligator can be punishable as a misdemeanor under South Carolina law unless someone has a permit to hunt them during the designated hunting season in September and October.

An 8-foot alligator was captured at Hilton Head Plantation and euthanized in September after it attacked a woman walking her dog. The woman was treated at a hospital for leg injuries after neighbors freed her by whacking the alligator's snout with a shovel.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds at funeral of Roman Ratushnyi, well-known activist in Kyiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert