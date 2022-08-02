Andrews named First Assistant US Attorney in SC

COLUMBIA — United States Attorney Adair F. Boroughs announced that Brook Andrews has been named First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, the office’s second-ranking position.

Andrews is a career federal prosecutor with experience spanning criminal, civil, trial, and appellate matters across several duty stations within the U.S. Department of Justice. He most recently served the office as the Deputy Criminal Chief for the White Collar/General Crimes Section. In that role, Andrews oversaw the investigation and prosecution of federal crimes in South Carolina including all financial fraud, civil rights, human trafficking, and public corruption offenses. As a criminal prosecutor, Andrews handled a number of high-profile matters including the prosecution of former SCANA executives in the wake of the V.C. Summer Nuclear investigation. Before that, he spent several years litigating civil fraud and whistleblower cases, recovering millions of dollars for Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, and other federal programs. In addition to his primary duties as a prosecutor, Andrews has served for over five years as the Ethics Advisor for the district, and as an adjunct professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law.

Before returning to his hometown of Columbia in 2016, Andrews practiced law in Washington, D.C. for five years, beginning with his selection into the U.S. Department of Justice Attorney General’s Honors Program and placement into the Environment and Natural Resources Division. As a DOJ Trial Attorney, Andrews spent several years representing the United States in cases around the country involving land use, water rights, and environmental regulations. Andrews then spent two years in private practice at a national law firm, representing states and cities around the country as outside counsel in complex civil fraud and consumer protection cases.

Before his litigation practice, Andrews served as a law clerk to Chief Justice Jean Toal of the South Carolina Supreme Court and U.S. District Judge Margaret Seymour for the District of South Carolina. While at the Supreme Court, Andrews also served as a Staff Attorney on the South Carolina Sentencing Reform Commission.

