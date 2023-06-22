CHARLESTON -- The International African American Museum is holding its community dedication ceremony celebration at Marion Square at 10 a.m. Saturday

The event, presented by Boeing, will bring visitors, community and celebrities together for a live simulcast of the private dedication ceremony taking place at the museum site that morning.

Charlamagne tha God, national radio host of The Breakfast and South Carolina native, will emcee the community gathering in Marion Square, which will feature remarks from Mayor John Tecklenburg and performances from local and regional talent. A genealogy marketplace to honor the longstanding connection between Barbados and South Carolina will round out the gathering.

In addition to the African American Songbook featuring a 12-piece band, a slate of performers, ranging from musicians to poets, includes:

Amadou Kouyate, 150th generation of the Kouyate family of Manding Djeli (oral historians / musicians of West Africa)

BeBe Winans, gospel and R&B singer, radio host

Candice Glover, R&B singer, actor

DJ SCrib, Charleston-based DJ, former Charleston City Paper’s “DJ of the Year”

Jesse Nager, Broadway actor and singer

Markus Amaker, Charleston poet laureate, Academy of American Poets

Patti Austin, R&B, pop, and jazz singer/songwriter

Patrice Covington, background singer for Oscar and Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson

Ranky Tanky, Grammy award-winning, Charleston-based musical ensemble focused on jazz-influenced arrangements of traditional Gullah and Roots music.

Other attractions for the day include Boeing South Carolina’s DreamLearners, set to present interactive programming, while the Barbados Genealogy Marketplace will highlight the multicultural backgrounds of Barbadians by way of food, games, documentaries and more. The Genealogy Marketplace will honor the long-established connection between Barbados and South Carolina and give guests the opportunity to research their ancestral family line.

Refreshments from Black-owned food trucks will be available onsite. Registration for the community celebration is not required.

Men of Change

The museum will host the Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth., as a special exhibition and as a component part of the grand opening of the museum. The exhibition from the Smithsonian Museum presents the history of a nation through the lens of significant and iconic African American men in a historical and cultural landscape. The Ford Motor Company Fund and local sponsor, Bank of America, have made it possible to bring the exhibit to Charleston.

To coincide with the Men of Change exhibit, IAAM will host The Path Forward, a program series weaving together community impact and addressing the three pillars of power, triumph, and truth. Available for viewing from June 27-Aug. 6, the Men of Change exhibit will offer new generations notable stories of significant African American men, known and unknown leaders, who have or will stand as national icons.

“We’re excited to open IAAM’s doors to not only showcase the incredible breadth of African American history, but to amplify critical pieces of artistic storytelling,” noted Dr. Tonya Matthews, president and CEO of the International African American Museum. “This exhibit will undoubtedly provoke a sense of renewed curiosity and self-reflection. These ‘men of change’ were among those thoughtful enough to engage in authentic stories of history, politics, art, culture, and activism. That’s exactly what these 25 contemporary artists have helped to create in this exhibit we’re proud to host, all the more as we launch.”

The International African American Museum explores the history, culture, and impact of the African American journey on Charleston, on the nation, and on the world, shining light and sharing stories of the diverse journeys, origin, and achievements of descendants of the African Diaspora.

Across 11 galleries and a memorial garden with art, objects, artifacts and multimedia interaction, IAAM is a champion of authentic, empathetic storytelling of American history. As a result, the museum will stand as one of the nation’s newest platforms for the disruption of institutionalized racism as it evolves today.

The mission of IAAM is to honor the untold stories of the African American journey at the historically sacred site of Gadsden’s Wharf and beyond. For more information, please visit iaamuseum.org or call 843-872-5352.