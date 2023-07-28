CHARLESTON -- South Carolina Ports President and CEO Barbara Melvin has been named a 2023 Rainmaker by DC Velocity.

This prestigious accolade is awarded to logistics professionals with outstanding achievements and who make significant contributions to the supply chain.

Melvin was recognized for her impressive career at SC Ports, the 8th largest U.S. container port. She leads a team of more than 1,000 people who keep freight moving at the Port of Charleston and rail-served Inland Ports Greer and Dillon.

“It is a true honor to lead the team at SC Ports and work alongside our maritime partners to keep freight moving,” Melvin said. “I learn so much from them every day. Leading them is by far the most rewarding thing I’ve experienced in my career.”

Throughout her career, Melvin has worked to break down barriers and diversify the logistics and maritime industry. Melvin became CEO of SC Ports in July 2022, becoming the first woman to lead a top 10 U.S. operating container port.

In this role, Melvin pursues bold, innovative approaches to enhance operations, deliver critical infrastructure and ensure supply chain fluidity.

“I have seen much more collaboration and partnership across the maritime and logistics industry in recent years,” Melvin said. We are all connected and reliant on one another. We can achieve great things when working together.”

Melvin’s career at SC Ports spans more than 20 years. She previously led government relations, community relations and public relations for the port. She then moved into leading operations, most recently serving as the port’s chief operating officer before becoming CEO.

She has also led numerous infrastructure projects, including the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project, which made Charleston Harbor the deepest on the East Coast at 52 feet. She is now overseeing more than $2 billion in infrastructure investments.

“Business on the East Coast, and the Southeast in particular, is booming,” Melvin said. “To handle the significant growth, I tell my team to focus on operational excellence every day. Having a successful supply chain is absolutely critical to the success of our economy, and we should all take pride in that.”