State reports 261 new COVID-19 cases (copy)

State reports 261 new COVID-19 cases
State reports 261 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA – The state health department on Sunday reported 261 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina for the period ending on Friday.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control also reported 218 probable cases, with 17 deaths that were confirmed to have been caused by the virus and two deaths that were probably caused by it.

The figures brought the totals for 488,797 confirmed cases in South Carolina, 99,796 probable cases, 8,498 deaths confirmed to have been caused by the virus and 1,155 deaths that probably were caused by the virus.

For the same reporting period, counties in the Pee Dee had two confirmed deaths, one in Florence County and one in Dillon County. Both were elderly. Darlington County reported one death that was probably virus-caused.

Pee Dee counties reported these new cases: Florence, five confirmed, one probable; Darlington, two confirmed, five probable; Dillon, one confirmed, two probable; Marion, one confirmed, Marlboro, three confirmed, five probable; and Williamburg, three confirmed and one probable.

