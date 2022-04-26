 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chief: Man tracked officer before firing fatal shot

  • 0

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The man who recently killed a police officer in South Carolina responding to a domestic violence call tracked the officer from upstairs in his home with a rifle before firing the fatal shot, authorities said Tuesday.

Then as other officers tried to drag Cayce officer Drew Barr to a patrol car early Sunday morning so he could get medical help, the man fired a second shot at them, Cayce Police Chief Chris Cowen said.

"He was calculated in what he did. He murdered our officer," Cowen said.

The shooter, 36-year-old Austin Leigh Henderson, then put his wife and daughter into a closet and held them hostage and police at bay for about seven hours before killing himself with a gunshot to the head, authorities said.

Cayce officers were called to Henderson's home around 2:45 a.m. Sunday after a woman sounding distressed called 911 on her Apple Watch and said she was being attacked by a man with a rifle, Cowen said,

The first officer on the scene handcuffed a man in the yard who had been partying with Henderson all day. Barr was the second officer at the scene and was shot shortly after arriving, the police chief said.

People are also reading…

"The suspect moved upstairs to an elevated position with a rifle and tracked our officers as they pulled in," Cowan said.

Henderson's wife and daughter were not harmed, but Cowen said they were shook up and asked for prayers for them as well as Barr's family and fellow officers.

Barr was a K-9 handler and started his career as a volunteer firefighter and EMT in Monetta.

The people in that tiny Aiken County town said "you can call 911, but don't bother. I'm calling Drew. They loved him and they knew he was going to care for them because he was a servant," Cowan said.

Barr survived a shooting in 2017 when he was just a trainee in Cayce, a suburb of about 14,000 people west of Columbia. The gunman in that case is serving a total of 30 years in state and federal sentences.

Cowan didn't take questions from reporters Tuesday, so it isn't known what led to the domestic violence attack or why Henderson might have fired on officers

___

Follow Jeffrey Collins on Twitter at https://twitter.com/JSCollinsAP.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

12 injured in South Carolina mall shooting

12 injured in South Carolina mall shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ten people were shot and two others injured in a shooting at a shopping mall in South Carolina's capital that authorities do not believe was a random attack. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said three people who had firearms have been detained in connection with the Saturday afternoon shooting at Columbiana Centre. Authorities said no fatalities have been reported but that eight of the shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Of those eight, two were in critical condition and six were in stable condition. The mall was being evacuated store-by-store and police urged anyone still sheltering inside to call 911 so that authorities could find them.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ten people were shot and two others injured in

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Libya faces harsh Ramadan with rising food prices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert