Murdaugh surrenders to face charges in $10M insurance fraud

Murdaugh was able to call 911 and his initial story was someone passing in a pickup truck shot at him as he checked a tire that was low on pressure. His lawyers said a week later he told them about the insurance scheme and they told state police.

Smith, 61, was arrested late Tuesday and charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, distribution of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. He remains in jail and it wasn't known if he had a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

Along with the killings of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh and the shooting of Alex Murdaugh, the State Law Enforcement Division is also investigating the missing money, whether anyone tried to obstruct an investigation into a 2019 boat crash for which Paul Murdaugh was eventually charged and a July 2015 hit-and-run death in Hampton County.

The agency also announced Wednesday that they are now investigating Gloria Satterfield's death. Hampton County Coroner Angela Topper asked for the state investigation, saying Satterfield's death certificate lists she died of natural causes, which is inconsistent with a trip-and-fall accidental death. She said her office was not informed so it could perform an autopsy.

Satterfield's two sons filed a lawsuit Wednesday saying they haven't seen any of the $500,000 wrongful death settlement that Murdaugh had friends arrange.