SC county OKs $10M jail death settlement

Mark Peper, the family's attorney, has previously said that Sutherland's illness was so severe he should never have been held in a nonmedical portion of the jail.

County councilmembers said Tuesday that they are looking into crafting jail and public safety reforms.

“I did promise the family we’re going to look at new reforms,” Pryor said. “I think that’s all they’re asking for, is to be included and to have some type of reform, because this should never happen to anyone ever again. Ever.”

Two deputies involved in the case, Lindsay Fickett and Brian Houle, have been fired. Protesters in Charleston have called for Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson to charge the deputies with murder or recuse herself from the case, news outlets reported.

Wilson, who is now consulting outside experts after receiving the official law enforcement and autopsy reports on Sutherland's death, has not yet indicated whether she will pursue charges in the case.

The $10 million settlement is among one of the more expensive payouts to families of those killed by police across the country. By comparison, North Charleston, South Carolina, paid $6.5 million in 2015 to the family of Walter Scott, an unarmed Black man who was killed by white police Officer Michael T. Slager as Scott ran after a traffic stop. Slager later pleaded guilty to a civil rights violation.