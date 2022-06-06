Tenure ending for Charleston's poet laureate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The City of Charleston’s first poet laureate is nearing the end of his appointment.

Marcus Amaker, in a recent video message, encouraged poets and writers to consider applying to become his successor, The Post and Courier reported.

“When we decided to establish the city’s poet laureate position, Marcus Amaker was the clear choice,” said Mayor John Tecklenburg. “Over the past six years it has been an honor and a privilege to work with Marcus and to see what he has been able to create as an ambassador of poetry at civic events, as well as in our area schools and through the establishment of the Free Verse Festival.”

The position of poet laureate was established in 2016, and Tecklenburg appointed Amaker.

The city describes the duties as spreading the art of poetry “from classrooms across the city,” inspiring new literary artists and advancing their own writing careers. The next poet laureate will work for two years with the city’s Office of Cultural Affairs to achieve these goals.

Amaker also been artist-in-residence at the Gaillard Center. In 2021, he was named an Academy of American Poets fellow.

“He leaves behind big shoes to fill, and we hope that whoever is selected to fill the role can continue his work to inspire our citizens with the enduring gift of poetry,” Tecklenburg said.

A review panel of educators, arts professionals and poets will evaluate applications and recommend individuals to the mayor. The deadline for nominations is June 30.