Statement details vandalism at Darlington High

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A statement from police and school officials says the vandalism was extensive when a "senior prank" went too far at Darlington High School.

According to a media advisory from Darlington County public information officer Audrey Childers, the vandalism occurred on Thursday, May 12, when more than 30 seniors and underclassmen from Darlington High School entered multiple school buildings on the campus without permission. The vandalism included:

Cameras intentionally obscured with debris.

Doors and windows egged.

Chalk paint used to graffiti walkways, walls, and windows.

Syrup and confetti spread throughout the buildings.

Chocolate sauce poured on the walkways and tracked inside.

Shaving cream sprayed in water fountains and on lockers, display cases, and windows.

Trash cans containing food and milk turned over and garbage spread throughout the yard and buildings.

Light poles, water fountains, and doorways wrapped in plastic wrap.

The principal's office and the central office broken into and vandalized.

A Falcon mascot headpiece removed from the display case and left in the courtyard with shaving cream on it.

Feminine pads stuck to doorways, walls, and stop signs.

Classroom furniture thrown down the hallway.

Gym equipment and team water bottles removed from storage and thrown around the gym.

Hand sanitizer dumped in the hallway.

Various construction items brought on campus and left inside the building.

In addition to the vandalism, several items and money were stolen from the main office.

The media advisory continued: "Darlington police officers, while checking the security of the building, observed what appeared to be suspicious activity at the school. They found the damages and began investigating immediately.

"The volume of damage and vandalism required extensive work from teams of custodians and school staff working from midnight to the start of school to ensure the school would open and operate as usual on Friday [the next day].

"School district personnel worked with school administrators and law enforcement to assess the magnitude of the situation and determine appropriate discipline.

"The participants violated multiple sections of the Darlington County School District discipline policy as well as violated criminal law, including trespassing, vandalism, and potentially burglary charges.

The district is handling the discipline per the district's discipline code."

Chief Kelvin Washington of the Darlington Police Department said, "We are working with school district officials on this investigation. Multiple laws were broken, and charges could be brought against the violators. The school district hopes to handle this through the district's discipline policy to keep these young people from getting criminal records. We support the school district's decision."

Dr. Tim Newman, superintendent of the Darlington County School District said, "As educators, it's always difficult when young people make poor decisions that could impact their future. This was a serious situation with serious consequences. While accountability is necessary, this moment does not have to define the future of these students."

A source told the Morning News that students were suspended until the end of the year. The students are not allowed to participate in senior week activities and will not be able to walk at graduation.

Some parents and community members believe the punishment to be too harsh. Petitions have been started and according to the source, appeals have been made on the disciplinary decisions of the district.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.