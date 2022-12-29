STORIES OF THE YEAR: Moments that made a lasting impression on the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. – Many moments in the Pee Dee made headlines in 2022.

The arctic blast in December broke water distribution lines in Florence, creating low-water pressure for the city’s 80,000 water customers. The school shootings in Uvalde, Texas, made Florence and Darlington County school systems take a hard look at school security. COVID-19 and the flu continued to make residents ill.

The Morning News reviewed the top local stories for 2022 and created a TOP 12. On Tuesday, the newspaper announced economic development, Florence County School District 1’s application for a health innovation school, the Lake City county park expansion and growth at Francis Marion University as the No. 9, No. 10, No. 11 and No. 12 events that will make a long-lasting impression on the Pee Dee.

Wednesday, the Morning News selected the Florence County School District 1’s investment in the arts, the Florence County School District 4’s consolidation with Florence County School District 1, Florence County School District 1’s construction of North Vista Elementary School and Florence County and Spectrum’s collaboration that will expand broadband services to more than 6,000 homes in the county as the Nos. 5, 6, 7 and 8 events in the Pee Dee.

Today, the Morning News closes its look at 2022 with the top four events that will have a lasting impression on the Pee Dee.

1 ENVISION AESC

Envision AESC’s decision to build an $810 million, 1.5-million-square-foot electric vehicle battery production facility in Florence County was a life-changing announcement for Pee Dee residents. The announcement came in December in a big ceremony at Francis Marion University’s Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence. The gigafactory will be built in the 870-acre Technology and Commerce Park near Interstate 95. Envision plans to break ground this summer . Equipment will start being installed in 2024. Mass production will start in late 2025. Envision AESC, headquartered in Zama, Japan is a world-leading Japanese electric vehicle battery manufacturing company. It has 12 manufacturing sites in the U.S., United Kingdom, France and China. It employs more than 5,600 worldwide. The Florence facility will employ 1,170. Florence 1 Schools, Florence-Darlington Technical College and Francis Marion University will work with the company to develop the needed workforce.

2 BUC-EE’S

The first Buc-ee’s in South Carolina opened in Florence in May. South Carolina Speaker of the House Murrell Smith summed up the grand opening: “This is not a gas station. This is a destination,” he said. The Texas-based Buc’ee’s was founded in 1982. It has 35 stores across Texas and is branching out throughout the United States. It has travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee. It is planning travel centers for Colorado, Mississippi and Missouri. Buc-ee’s Florence occupies more than 53,000 square feet and offers 120 fueling stations outside its store. It employs approximately 300 at its Florence location. It is located off Interstate 95 at 3390 N. Williston Road.

3 SUNDAY BEER, WINE SALES

City of Florence voters helped Florence retailers level the playing field when they overwhelmingly approved a proposal in November to let retailers apply for permits to sell beer and wine for off-premises consumption. The proposal passed with 5,198 yes votes to 2,126 no votes. The Florence City Council decided in a March meeting to let voters decide if Sunday beer and wine sales should be allowed. The cities of Darlington and Lake City already had approved beer and wine sales on Sunday. Many Florence retailers lost business to Darlington and Lake City retailers on Sundays. The November referendum changed everything.

4 FLORENCE STORMWATER PROJECTS

Florence is relatively flat. It’s been a major problem to move stormwater off property and roads to waterways and eventually the ocean. The city hasn’t upgraded its stormwater master plan since the 1970s. In 2021, the City Council set aside $7 million for stormwater capital improvement projects and a new stormwater master plan. The city also has been able to obtain an additional $7 million in grant money for the projects. In December, city staff and contractors started four stormwater renovation projects that mainly involved cleaning drainage pipes and performing necessary repairs. The city launched webpages on its website – www.cityofflorence.com – to allow residents to give input on stormwater flooding areas and allow them to track the stormwater drainage projects. It may take up to two years for the stormwater master plan to be completed and presented to the Florence City Council.