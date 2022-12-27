STORIES OF THE YEAR: Moments that made a lasting impression on the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. – Many moments in the Pee Dee made headlines in 2022.

The 2022 elections put new faces on city and county councils. School security became a concern in area school districts following the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Great Resignation had a lasting effect on government, industries and businesses in the Pee Dee.

The Morning News looked back at the stories in the Pee Dee that made headlines in 2022 and will have a lasting impression on the region.

Over the next three issues, the Morning News will unveil its Top 12 stories that made headlines and a lasting impression on residents.

Here are No. 9-12 on the list.

9 Economic Development

Florence County and the city of Florence continued to work together to bring economic development to the Pee Dee in 2022. In October, Innovative Construction Group dedicated its 200,000-square foot manufacturing facility at 2570 Florence Harlee Blvd. The company announced its decision to come to Florence in December 2021. It will eventually employ 179. In July, the County Council gave final approval to a fee-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Patheon API, Inc. that will allow the company to expand and create 20 new full-time jobs. In June, the County Council gave final approval to a tax-incentive plan to bring a poultry-processing plant to the county. Carolina Precision Foods LLC will specialize in deboning, portioning, margination, custom processing and mechanically separating food. It is a joint venture of Carolina Fresh Foods and the owners of Lake Foods. The plant will bring a $10 million investment and more than 402 jobs over five years to Florence County. In February, Cheney Brothers announced plans to build a $66 million distribution center in the Pee Dee Commerce City East Industrial Park that will create 280 jobs.

10 F1S Health Innovation School

Florence 1 Schools announced a partnership with McLeod Health to create a School of Innovation for health care. The Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees approved the district’s application to the South Carolina Board of Education to create the innovation school at its December meeting. The South Carolina legislature approved a bill in 2021 to allow school districts to operate multiple schools of innovation. Public schools of innovation allow school administrators and teachers more flexibility than they have in traditional public schools to tailor personnel, training and curriculum to the unique needs, learning styles and challenges of the students. In exchange for the greater autonomy, the schools must show how they have improved academic achievement. The F1S School of Innovation will create pathways for high school students with a diploma to earn certifications for jobs in the health-care industry. It also will create pathways to a two-year health care degree from Florence-Darlington Technical College. The new health care school will be housed in the Poynor School, 301 S. Dargan St.

11 LAKE CITY COUNTY PARK EXPANSION

The lake at Lake City Park will grow, the Florence County Council decided in May. The manmade lake at the county park will expand by 3 to 4 acres, increasing the size of the lake by 50% It will provide new areas for boating fishing and other recreational activities. R.E. Goodson Construction Co. was awarded the contract to expand the lake. The Lake City Park also includes walking trails, playgrounds and gathering spaces.

12 FRANCIS MARION UNIVERSITY GROWTH

Francis Marion University continued to expand its curriculum and buildings in 2022. In November, the Francis Marion University Board of Trustees expanded the university’s graduate education degrees to include Montessori education. It is the second institution in the state to offer Montessori programs. In August, FMU dedicated its new Freshwater Ecology Center, the building is located near Interstate 95 about eight miles from the university’s main campus. The center opened in January. The university’s forestry program degree received final approval from the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education in 2022 as well.