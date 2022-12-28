STORIES OF THE YEAR: Moments that made a lasting impression on the Pee Dee

FLORENCE, S.C. – Many moments in the Pee Dee made headlines in 2022.

The 2022 elections put new faces on city and county councils. School security became a concern in area school districts after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The Great Resignation had a lasting effect on government, industries and businesses in the Pee Dee.

The Morning News looked back at the stories in the Pee Dee that made headlines in 2022 and will have a lasting impression on the region.

The Morning News revealed the No. 9 through No. 12 portion of the list in Tuesday’s paper. Economic development was No. 9. Florence County School District 1’s application for School of Innovation was No. 10. The expansion of Lake City County Park was No. 11 and growth at Francis Marion University was No. 12.

Here are No. 5-8 on the list.

5 F1S INVESTS IN ARTS

Florence 1 School continued to invest in the arts in 2022-23 school year. The district’s investments total approximately $1.5 million, supplemented by various sources, including federal and state grants. At the elementary level, a band program was started at McLaurin Elementary School. The Greenwood Elementary band program was upgraded with high-quality instruments and supplies. Elementary visual arts programs also received a variety of art supplies requested by teacher. Florence One also invested $100,000 to improve or expand arts programs at the middle schools. At the high school level, marching bands received new uniforms upgraded instruments and technology. For his commitment to the arts, Superintendent Richard O’Malley was named the 2022 South Carolina Arts Administrator of the Year by Palmetto States Art Education and 2022 Outstanding Administrator of the Year Award by the South Carolina Art Education Association.

6 SCHOOL CONSOLIDATION

The new Florence County School District 1 was born in July when Florence County School District 4 officially consolidated with Florence 1 Schools. The South Carolina Department of Education took control of Florence County School District 4 in Timmonsville in May 2018 because of financial problems in the district. In March of this year, South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced Florence County School District 4 would consolidate with Florence County School District 1. Spearman said Florence County School District 4 didn’t have the financial resources to stand on its own. The South Carolina General Assembly passed consolidation bills in May and Gov. Henry McMaster said the bills. The legislation provided the framework for consolidation. Timmonsville High School and Johnsonville Middle School were closed. Those students enrolled in Florence 1 Schools high and middle schools. Brockington Elementary became an arts magnet school. Wanda Williams-Parrot was named Brockington Elementary principal.

7 NORTH VISTA ELEMENTARY

Florence 1 Schools Board of Trustees approved construction of North Vista Elementary School in September. In February, the school district selected Jumper Carter Sease Architects of West Columbia to design the new building and Thompson-Turner Construction as the project’s construction manager. Total cost to build North Vista Elementary School will be slightly more than $30.3 million. It will be a two-story building – approximately 90,000 square feet. It will have a capacity of 700 students. The new school will feature a science lab, art, music and media center and a cafeteria. Construction will take approximately two years. In the future, the district will consider building athletic facilities and an aquatic center at the school.

8 BROADBAND EXPANSION

Most Florence County residents will have access to broadband access by the end of 2023. In May, the Florence County Council and Spectrum announced a collaboration that will result in a nearly $14 million expansion of Spectrum’s fiber-optic network that will bring broadband and other Spectrum services to more than 6,000 homes through the county. Florence County and Spectrum announced the agreement at Lake City Park in May. The county and Spectrum spent about eight months negotiating a contract to bring high-speed internet to an additional 2,800 homes and small businesses in Florence County. The rollout of broadband internet to rural Florence County will change education.