Stormwater drainage pipe cleaning underway

FLORENCE, S.C. – Crews pushed and pulled specialized high-pressure water jets through the stormwater drainage pipes on St. Anthony Avenue on Friday. The cleaning revealed everything from grass clippings and leaves to bricks, concrete, balls, toys and more.

Once, the pipes are clean closed circuit television cameras are used to inspect the drainage pipes. Repairs will be made as needed.

This is phase 1 of the city’s Stormwater Capital Improvement Project. The first phase is heavy cleaning and debris removal of approximately 11,000 linear feet of storm drain pipes near Malden Drive, St. Anthony Avenue, Sandhurst Drive and Waccamaw Drive.

These neighborhoods have been identified as the easiest storm drains to clean, repair and restore full function, Assistant City Manager Clint Moore said Friday. The drainage pipes are located in rights-of-way and don’t need engineering studies to make right.

Phase 1 is part of the city’s $14 million Stormwater Capital Improvement Plan, which includes 10 stormwater drainage improvement projects and an update of the city’s stormwater master plan. The stormwater master plan hasn’t been updated since the 1970s, Moore said.

In a 2021 bond issue, the city appropriated $7 million for stormwater drainage repair projects. It has received nearly $7 million in grants from the South Carolina Department of Resiliency for projects on McQueen and Cedar Streets as well as updating the city’s Stormwater Master Plan.

The city also is seeking an approximately $3 million grant from the state agency for stormwater drainage projects on North Church Street and Oakland Avenue.

The city, Moore said, expects to learn about the North Church Street and Oakland Avenue grant in the next few months.

City staff and engineers evaluated the 10 projects in the last few months to determine the amount of work each project would require, Moore said. Engineering work is still being conducted on the second phase of the projects. Right-of-way access and easements also are being studied as some of the drainage pipes are located on private property. The city will need to get easements to clean and repair those pipes.

“We prioritized based on the complexity on how we could start moving forward. St. Anthony, Sandhurst and some of the other areas we are starting with are easily accessed and have some of the easier type work we will be doing,” Moore said.

The first phase of projects requires cleaning and some point repairs where drainage pipes were not properly installed or have shifted over the years, Moore said.

“We will be going point repairs and cleaning probably over the next month to two months,” Moore said. “This also an exploratory action. It allows us to be CCTV cameras into the pipe to allow us to see what is really going on. This area for the most part is very flat. We feel that the capacity of the stormwater infrastructure is pretty much there. It more of cleaning and re-establishing the previous capacity that was within the pipes – correcting some of the obstacles and blockages that we have in the system.”

The city can start putting the $7 million in bond money to work during phase 1 and reduce stormwater flooding in those areas, Moore said.

“It’s money well spent,” he added.

Meanwhile, engineering and design studies, grant application approval, rights-of-way agreements, permits continue in the background on the other projects, Moore said.

“We are still doing a lot of work in the background with engineering, permitting on Pennsylvania Street, Rebecca Street and many other streets,” he said.

Design and permitting typically take 12 to 14 months, Construction time has been estimated at 12 to 16 months on some of the more difficult projects.

The city of Florence is in the process of creating a section on its website about the Stormwater Capital Improvement Project.

The section will give an overview capital improvement plan, provide updates on the projects and inform the public about the stormwater master plan update, including four public sessions planned next year to get additional information from residents about stormwater flooding in the city.

“The website also has an interactive function where residents can identify an area of concern – an area they know. City staff and our consultants are out all the time. We see many areas we have identified and know of, but the residents know best. They are very intimately involved because, obviously, it happens at their own residence or place of work. They can help us identify those areas, too, on the website,” Moore said.

The website section should be activited in a few weeks, he said.

The city and its consultants have finished the initial review of the city’s stormwater masterplan, Moore said. Staff has reviewed the original masterplan, which was conducted in the 1970s.

“It’s important to review those historical documents,” Moore said. “We also have reviewed everything we have gathered. It’s really been an information-gathering portion of the master plan. Moving forward into next year, we will be hosting some public meetings to allow residence to come and speak with us. We will update them on what we have found. More importantly allow them to talk about their concerns and let them identify other areas so we can start looking at those.”

Stormwater can be very complicated, Moore said. Often, there are multiple solutions to a stormwater drainage problem. Other complication include property rights issues, easements and permitting.

“It can often add time to implementing these projects,” Moore said. “Usually, with some of these significant construction projects, we are looking at a year’s worth of engineering, permitting, getting easements through properties and things like that before we can actually start work,” he said.