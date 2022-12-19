Stormwater improvement web pages up and running

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The city of Florence StormWater Capital Improvement Program web page is up and running on the city's website -- www.cityofflorence.com.

Residents can find it on the city's homepage under "News & Announcements." It's is titled "Capital Improvements.

The city developed the web page in partnership with its stormwater engineering team from AECOM. The webpage will include a storyboard to educate and keep residents informed.

Residents will have the ability to learn more about the stormwater program and its challenges, as well as find up to date information on project details throughout the city.

Residents may key in their address and determine if stormwater issues exist near their residence and be informed with a detailed description of planned work.

The web page also includes a survey for residents.

It is important residents take the time to complete the survey as it will help city staff identify other problem areas.

City staff is requesting public input to help refine locations that are experiencing flooding, or drainage concerns in preparation of a Stormwater Master Plan.

Signs of stormwater issues include flooded yards, impassable streets, discolored or foul-smelling stormwater runoff or sediment deposits after a storm.

In 2021, the Florence City Council approved $7 million to investigate, evaluate and correct stormwater flooding in the city limits. Stormwater drainage projects started earlier this month in St. Anthony/College Park, Sandhurst West, Waccamaw Drive/Tarleton Estates and Malden Drive.

The city and AECOM are developing stormwater design improvements for Cannon Street, Woodland Drive/Thomas Road and Pennsylvania Street.

Stormwater design improvements are pending for Cheves Street, Dargan and Elm Street, Cannon Street and Rebecca Street.

For questions or assistance with the new site, please contact the Planning & Development Department at 843-665-2047.