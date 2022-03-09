Strawberry describes his path to God at Evening of Hope

FLORENCE, S.C. — Major League Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry Monday night didn’t talk much about his playing days with the New York Mets and New York Yankees in the 1980s and 1990s as the keynote speaker at the House of Hope’s Evening of Hope at the Florence Center.

Strawberry’s focus was his redemption story that took him from the deep pit of alcohol and drug abuse, womanizing and two bouts with cancer to the pulpit as an evangelist.

His lone baseball anecdote focused on his Mets teammates Mookie Wilson and Gary Carter. Wilson and Carter walked with God during their careers, Strawberry said, but didn’t condemn their teammates for partying.

“Mookie Wilson and Gary Carter were walking with Jesus. Everybody was wondering why they were drinking milk when all the rest of us were drinking alcohol. I wish I could have lived like they lived. I wanted what they had, but I just didn’t have the guts to do what they were doing,” Strawberry said.

Carter died after a bout with brain cancer on Feb. 16, 2012, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He was 57.