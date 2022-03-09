Strawberry describes his path to God at Evening of Hope

FLORENCE, S.C. — Major League Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry Monday night didn’t talk much about his playing days with the New York Mets and New York Yankees in the 1980s and 1990s as the keynote speaker at the House of Hope’s Evening of Hope at the Florence Center.
Strawberry’s focus was his redemption story that took him from the deep pit of alcohol and drug abuse, womanizing and two bouts with cancer to the pulpit as an evangelist.
His lone baseball anecdote focused on his Mets teammates Mookie Wilson and Gary Carter. Wilson and Carter walked with God during their careers, Strawberry said, but didn’t condemn their teammates for partying.
“Mookie Wilson and Gary Carter were walking with Jesus. Everybody was wondering why they were drinking milk when all the rest of us were drinking alcohol. I wish I could have lived like they lived. I wanted what they had, but I just didn’t have the guts to do what they were doing,” Strawberry said.
Carter died after a bout with brain cancer on Feb. 16, 2012, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. He was 57.
“What a wonderful man. What a prime example of what a man of faith is supposed to look like – putting on the uniform and living the faith. He never condemned any of us. He would go out to dinner with us. When the rest of us went off to drink alcohol and go chase women, he said ‘I will see you at the ballpark tomorrow.’ … He was a real man while the rest of us were broken lost and searching for our identities and trying to get (our identities) through everything we were achieving.”
World Series rings, National League Rookie of the Year honors, blasting home runs and million-dollar contracts brought fame to Strawberry. It didn’t bring success. The baseball accolades eventually became a deep, dark pit.
When Strawberry experienced his darkest days, God stepped in to turn his life around, he said.
The former baseball player had lost everything. He was deep in debt. He was addicted to drugs, and even spent time in prison for violating parole on drug charges.
Strawberry met his wife Tracy while going through drug rehab. He said God led him to Tracy, who helped guide Strawberry on his journey from that dark pit to the pulpit. Strawberry said his wife would rescue him from dope houses when he relapsed and “wanted to die.”
She kept telling Strawberry, “God has a plan for you.”
“Why don’t you and God just leave me hear and let me die,” Strawberry said he told his wife. “She said, ‘You are just not that lucky. So what am I saying it’s the miracle of people that God will always use.’”
In Florence, Strawberry said, God is using the House of Hope to change the lives of the homeless and their families.
House of Hope started serving the homeless in the early 1990s. The House of Hope of the Pee Dee was called New Life Rescue Mission when it started. It changed its name and expanded its mission in 2006.
It started building Hope Village in September 2020. The neighborhood of tiny homes is designed to help women and their families with temporary housing while the women receive the training necessary to support themselves and their families.
House of Hope also has the House of Hope of the Pee Dee Men’s Home with programs to focus on spiritual growth, education, employment, life management and recovery from substance abuse. The Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter is an emergency shelter that sees approximately 1,100 individuals a year. Mission Mart is the House of Hope’s thrift store.
The Evening of Hope raises awareness for the House of Hope of the Pee Dee. It also is a fundraiser for the organization.
“Our event is to bring awareness to the community, but also to hear amazing testimonies of hope,” Executive Director Bryan Braddock said.
One of those testimonies came from Jasmine Lantrip, 15, whose father, Justin Lantrip, went through House of Hope’s Life Recovery Program in 2015. Justin Lantrip and his girlfriend, now wife, came to House of Hope addicted to drugs, homeless and pregnant.
After graduating from the program, Lantrip married his girlfriend, reconnected with his family and started a business, Braddock said.
Jasmine Lantrip said she learned to live in chaos and even lie about her dad’s drug addiction as a child.
“I didn’t trust adults. It was very hard to listen to broken promises day after day,” she said, adding she still finds calm in chaos, but House of Hope has changed her dad’s life and hers.
“I never knew someone could change so much. Not only did God change my dad’s life, but he changed my life, too,” she said.
Singer, songwriter and Christian artist Lydia Laird shared her testimony with the audience while she performed 30 minutes of music.
Before Monday night’s program, the Strawberrys toured the tiny homes of Hope Village and the main offices of House of Hope on Darlington Street in Florence.
“The community support here is amazing. Florence is a good example of what needs to happen everywhere,” Tracy Strawberry said.
During his speech, Strawberry disclosed he and his wife had donated $10,000 to the House of Hope of the Pee Dee to help fulfill its mission.
“These men, women and children need us. We are building legacies together. It’s the gospel of Jesus Christ that brings hope to addiction and homeless situations. We have to be the light in someone’s life and that is what House of Hope is to so many, Darryl Strawberry said.
Anyone who would like to donate to the House of Hope of the Pee Dee or volunteer to help, may go to the House of Hope’s website – www.hofh.org – for more information about donations.