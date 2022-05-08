sub for A1 lead art

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florence police charge pair in Thursday car burglaries

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people have been arrested and charged with 42 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle following a string of break ins near Pine Forest Drive, Kinloch Court and Jefferson Drive early Thursday morning.

County employee wage hikes proposed

FLORENCE, S.C. — Bonuses and wage increases could be part of Florence County’s plan to beat The Great Resignation, Florence County Administrat…

Florence police pursuit ends in crash, arrests

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A police pursuit went horribly awry for the pursued Wednesday afternoon and ended in a crash, an attempted car jacking, a foot chase, a crawl under a business and, finally, two arrests.

