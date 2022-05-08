sub for A1 lead art
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police Wednesday executed a search warrant and, in doing so, seized cash, drugs and guns -- two of which were reported stolen.
FLORENCE, S.C. – Starlee Alexander always knew she wanted to be a business owner but didn’t necessarily know what type of business.
LAKE CITY, S.C. – An artist from Virginia is the grand prize winner for this year’s ArtFields competition.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people have been arrested and charged with 42 counts of breaking into a motor vehicle following a string of break ins near Pine Forest Drive, Kinloch Court and Jefferson Drive early Thursday morning.
The latest: Vicky White, who was set to retire the day she went missing, made some major financial moves leading up to the escape.
FLORENCE, S.C. — Bonuses and wage increases could be part of Florence County’s plan to beat The Great Resignation, Florence County Administrat…
FLORENCE, S.C. — Thompson Barber Shop is known for ministering to souls and providing hair care to the Florence community for over 50 years.
FLORENCE, S.C. -- A police pursuit went horribly awry for the pursued Wednesday afternoon and ended in a crash, an attempted car jacking, a foot chase, a crawl under a business and, finally, two arrests.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Vicky White, a jail official who disappeared while escorting a prisoner last week in Alabama.
A photo shared by the Law Enforcement Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources shows the reptile fit only after the tail had been folded — and the snout was precariously propped up against the busted window.