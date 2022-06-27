Sub shop helps bring back bike patrol

GREENWOOD, S.C. (AP) — A city in South Carolina is bringing back a bicycle patrol thanks to a donation from a sub sandwich restaurant's foundation.

Greenwood's bicycle patrol is more approachable than an officer in a patrol car and can get to places the car can't, new Greenwood Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin told The Index-Journal of Greenwood.

"It's just way more interactive with the public than a patrol vehicle. That's why we still get out and walk some of the neighborhoods. With bikes, we can cover more than one area," Chaudoin said.

Each bicycle, along with police decals, lights and helmets cost around $10,000. The Firehouse Subs Foundation is paying for them in exchange for a small sticker advertising the restaurant on each bike, the chief said.

"Without them we would still be looking for ways to fund the bicycles," Chaudoin said.

The five officers chosen for the patrol don't just hop on the bikes. There is a weeklong training program, the chief said.

"The training deals with everything from how to apprehend a suspect on the bike, how to get on and off the bike as far as in emergency situations, and of course they have to do the obstacle courses and show balance," Chaudoin said.