FLORENCE, S.C. — Superheroes and other characters from film, video games and anime descended on the Florence Center Saturday for the twice-a-year Power Comicon.

The convention is held each spring and fall for fans of comic books and other types of geeky pop culture. Vendors sell items like comics and toys, while some fans dress up as pop-culture characters in a practice known as cosplaying, which brings many to this and similar conventions.

“I’ve been going to Power Comicon ever since I was 15, and that's when I really started getting into cosplay. It’s something that has always been special to me,” Elizabeth York said. She was dressed as Lady Loki, a character from Marvel Comics.

York is a Florence resident, but some people travel from across the state just for this convention.

Matthew Slayman, a Charleston resident, said he traveled to Florence just for this one-day event. This year’s convention is the first he has attended.

Slayman was dressed as Duke Nukem, a video game character from the 1990s.

“He’s a niche character, but he’s really reminiscent of these action heroes from the 1980s movies you see, like Arnold Schwarzenegger playing as Terminator and Conan or someone,” he said.

Both York and Slayman made their own costumes, something many cosplayers do. Power Comicon hosted a cosplay contest for both adults and children. The winners received gift cards.

While York and Slayman said they planned to enter into the cosplay contest, William Carter said he likely would not. He bought his costume, and he said the contest should be left to those who made their own costumes.

Carter, also a Charleston resident, is a frequent Power Comicon visitor. He said he makes the trip each spring and fall. He was dressed as Captain America, another Marvel Comics character.

While many visit for the cosplay, either to participate or to just see, others come for the shopping. Vendors from across the country tour from convention to convention, bringing their merchandise with them, according to Power Comics employee Steve Thompson.

Power Comicon is organized by Power Comics, a Conway-based comic store.

“There’s something for everybody, really. It's not just comic books. There’s toy vendors, there’s artists; all kinds of things for all kinds of people,” Thompson said.

Vendors stretched to fill nearly the entire Florence Center and sold new and vintage comic books, handmade and vintage artwork, toys old and new, video games old and new, stuffed animals, books, costume parts and a variety of swords and knives.

Thompson said the turnout is getting better each year, and he estimated that 5,000 adults and children would attend the convention that day.