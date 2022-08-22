 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspect arrested in Timmonsville fatal shooting

FLORENCE -- Florence County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested a 23-year-old Lamar resident Sunday in the Aug. 16 slaying of a Timmonsville resident.

Nicaise Antwan Stevenson, 3624 Tater Lane, Lamar, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime. Stevenson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

On Aug. 16, Florence County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a unresponsive person in a vehicle in the area of 2300 River Bend Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the victim had been fatally shot.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Malik Daveon Zimmerman, 22, of Timmonsville. He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

