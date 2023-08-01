DARLINGTON, S.C. – Shalah Sweeney has been hired as the Darlington County School District's director of elementary education.

Sweeney most recently served as the Marion County School District’s academic officer, a position she held since 2019. Sweeney brings more than 20 years of public school experience as a teacher and an administrator to DCSD.

Superintendent Tim Newman said Sweeney’s varied principal and administrative experiences in the Pee Dee region will prove valuable in her new role.

" I am confident that Ms. Sweeney’s expertise, dedication, and passion for education will contribute to the continued growth and success of our K-5 education programs,” said Newman. “With Ms. Sweeney at the helm, I am certain that our district's early learners will be in capable hands, ensuring a strong foundation for academic success."

Sweeney began her career as a second-grade teacher in 2002 before joining DCSD the following year as a third- grade educator at Rosenwald Elementary in Society Hill. She was chosen as that school’s Teacher of the Year in 2007. Later, she took a position in the Marion County School District as an assistant principal and, by 2012, became a principal there. By 2019, Sweeney stepped into the role of academic officer.

She holds a master’s degree in elementary school administration and supervision from Charleston Southern University, and a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from South Carolina State University. She earned a specialist certification in administration and supervision from Converse College and is pursuing a doctorate in educational administration from South Carolina State University.

“I am deeply honored for the opportunity to serve as the director of Elementary Education for Darlington County School District,” Sweeney said. “In our unwavering pursuit of excellence for all, I am eager to forge strong collaborations with administrators, teachers, staff, students, families, and the community.”

As director of elementary education, she will oversee DCSD’s elementary educational program, collaborating with principals to ensure each student is provided the richest educational experience possible.