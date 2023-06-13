June 1 was the first day of hurricane season, and to prepare AT&T has shared its hurricane prep kit to aid residents near and on South Carolina’s coast.

“As a company, AT&T, we know that hurricanes or really any emergency can be something that’s scary, but as long as we prepare we can get through this a lot simpler,” said Tony Perez, area retail sales manager, AT&T Southeast States.

Perez shared 10 tips on the best ways to keep electronics — regardless of provider — working to one’s advantage before, during and after a hurricane.

The first step of AT&T’s prep kit is to keep all mobile devices charged in the case of a power outage as well as deleting battery-draining applications. This step is vital to keeping in touch with others and using the device to check news updates and escape routes.

Following charging all mobile devices including portable batteries, AT&T recommends backing up all important information and documents on devices prior to a storm. Moving vital documents to a cloud or computing service will keep them safe in the event that the device holding them is destroyed during a hurricane.

The third item on the prep kit is to have a family communication plan in the event that one’s family becomes separated in an emergency.

“This is often overlooked: Just choosing someone out of the area essential to contact for your family, and that way if the family is separated [or] something happens, then each person in the family has that go-to contact that is outside of the emergency area,” Perez said.

AT&T’s fourth step ties into the previous one and ensures that communication is available by saving important contacts including not just family members but local hospitals, police stations and fire departments.

The fifth step is only applicable to those who have a home phone. Perez recommends forwarding a home phone number to one’s mobile device as a home phone cannot be reached in the case of evacuation.

Another way that mobile devices can be used to advantage in a hurricane is storm tracking.

“Having something before the storm is important,” Perez said, “so tracking your local weather stations, your local news stations, just weather.com, something important to track it.”

Perez said AT&T’s seventh step of taking advantage of one’s smartphone camera is often overlooked. Taking pictures of property and valuables before a natural disaster will provide for before and after pictures for an insurance company.

Step eight is to use location-based technology by making sure location is turned on for oneself and one’s family members in the case that they get lost in an emergency.

Ninth is to be prepared for high-call volume. Perez said that in emergencies a lot of calls are being made, so if a call does not go through it is suggested to wait several seconds and then try again. Calls should also only be made in the case of emergency usage and not for socializing.

In the same vein, step 10 is to try to stick to texting as opposed to calling when possible. Texting puts less constraints on network resources and goes through quicker than a voicemail.

“The most important thing, to be honest, is to stay safe,” Perez said. “Don’t panic. As long as you’re preparing before the emergency, then you’re gonna be prepared for the emergency the best way possible.”

People who have further questions regarding storm preparedness can visit any AT&T store to speak to an expert about what they can do right now to be ahead of the storm.