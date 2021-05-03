The legends return to Darlington for NASCAR's throwback weekend

DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Race week has finally arrived for the new spring home of the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR at Darlington Raceway. For the first announced spring race weekend since 2004, the Lady in Black will welcome competitors, legends and fans back for the fierce competition of NASCAR’s three premier series and a host of memorable moments Friday through Sunday.

This will be the first time the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR has featured all three premier series on its regular schedule with the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. To celebrate the return of spring racing, Darlington will welcome honorary guests Dale Inman, Leonard Wood, Bill Elliott, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Greg Biffle.

“As we welcome legends, competitors and fans back to Darlington Raceway, the track Too Tough To Tame is ready to offer a spring throwback race weekend experience like no other,” said Darlington President Kerry Tharp. “For the first time since 2004, the Lady in Black has two regularly scheduled weekend events that will be alive with fierce racing action. The upcoming throwback weekend will be a celebration of NASCAR history with our loyal fans cheering on the sport’s best in all three premier series.”