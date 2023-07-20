DARLINGTON, S.C. – Three people announced their candidacy for the City of Darlington’s upcoming municipal election during a press conference Thursday at Bethel AME Church Fellowship Hall.

Damian Prince announced that he plans to run for mayor. The office of Mayor is currently held by Curtis Boyd. Boyd is in his first term.

Gloria Cheeseboro Hines and Albert Johnson announced plans to seek an at-large seat on the Darlington City Council. There are three at-large seats on the council. The seats are currently held by Bryant Gardner, John Milling, and Howard Nettles. All three are in their first term.

Originally from Stafford, Va., the 28-year-old Prince is a graduate of Morris College and is employed as a teacher with the Darlington County School District. He moved to Darlington two years ago.

“Over the last two years I have grown to love this city like I’ve been here for a lifetime,” said Prince. “My mother once told me, ‘Don’t sit idly by if you want to see change. If you want to see change, be a part of that change.’”

Among his platforms are lowing the water bills, increasing police officer pay, and government transparency.

“I know there is so much more that we need to do, but we must do it together,” said Prince. “We need bold leadership. I believe that Darlington’s best days are ahead of us.”

Hines, who is retired, served as Darlington’s mayor from 2016 to 2020. Prior to her term as mayor, she served three terms on the city council. She is a life-long resident of Darlington.

“I realized a long time ago that politics is a tough job,” said Hines. “I’ve watched for the last three years and I can no longer stand by. Politics is not about 'them versus us,' but by showing up every single day, looking people in the eye and saying I care and I want to help. Let’s make Darlington a city that works for everyone – those at the top and those at the bottom.”

Johnson is a retired businessman who created and sold “Uncle Albert’s Famous BBQ Sauce.” He was born and raised in Darlington.

“I want all the residents of Darlington to know that every city department is working for them,” said Johnson. “I want to fight crime in this city and keep our community safe. If elected, I will listen to my constituents and their concerns. It will take all of us to make Darlington better.”

The filing period for the November municipal election begins Aug. 1.