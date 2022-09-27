Tickets for Lake City's Masquerade Ball on sale

LAKE CITY — The city of Lake City is preparing to host the inaugural Masquerade Ball & Silent Auction on Oct. 8 at The R.O.B. in downtown Lake City.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Lake City youth programs including Girls Scout Troop No. 2722, Boys Scout Troop No. 500 and Lake City Police Explorers Post No. 503.

The event will include live music from the Flavor Big Band, dinner, and a cash bar.

During the silent auction, attendees will have the chance to bid on items including Coach handbags, custom jewelry and autographed sports memorabilia. Also included in the auction are autographed scripts from movies and series including “Ghostbusters,” “Star Wars,” “Friends,” and “Game of Thrones.”

“We are so excited to host the Masquerade Ball and raise money for our youth programs,” Lake City Deputy Administrator Jody Cooper said.“As we start to create different outreach programs such as the scout troops and the Police Explores program, we look for ways to get the community involved to help benefit our youth in Lake City.”

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or at the City Administration building, 202 Kelley Street. Tickets start at $25. All proceeds will benefit Lake City Youth Programs.