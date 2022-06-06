Timmonsville resident dies in one-car accident

A 76-year-old Timmonsville resident died in a single-car accident on Shortcut Road in Timmonsville Saturday night.
The Florence County Coroner’s Office has identified the person as Launia Smith McFadden. The accident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
McFadden was the passenger in an automobile that was involved in a one-vehicle accident on Shortcut Road at 10:10 p.m. Saturday, according to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The highwas patrol reports 11 people died on South Carolina roadways from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:49 p.m. Sunday.