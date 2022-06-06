 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timmonsville resident dies in one-car accident

A 76-year-old Timmonsville resident died in a single-car accident on Shortcut Road in Timmonsville Saturday night.

The Florence County Coroner’s  Office has identified the person as Launia Smith McFadden. The accident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

McFadden was the passenger in an automobile that was involved in a one-vehicle accident on Shortcut Road at 10:10 p.m. Saturday, according to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The highwas patrol reports 11 people died on South Carolina roadways from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:49 p.m. Sunday.

House of Hope founder dies

LAMAR, S.C. -- One of the people instrumental in the development of what is now House of Hope of the Pee Dee has died.

Archaeologists dig up Florence County's past

FLORENCE, S.C. -- In the woods of southeastern Florence County archaeologists recently revisited a dig that was first located in 1984 and offers a unique look into a society that was here when Spanish explorers first came through.

