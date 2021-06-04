Tornado touchdown confirmed in Marion County

MULLINS, S.C. – The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed a tornado touched down in Marion County between Mullins and Nichols Thursday night.

Marion County Emergency Management Director Jackie Yates said damaged was reported on Gilchrist Road between Mullins and Nichols.

“The tornado was an EF1 with winds reaching 90 miles per hour,” Yates said after the National Weather Service surveyed the area Friday morning.

Derrick and Amanda Lane were also out surveying along with cleaning up the damage to their home on Gilchrist Rd.

“We’re we on the other side near the river when I looked at my son when the wind was blowing real hard then all of a sudden it shifted,” Derrick Lane said. “Around that same time the tornado was here and I had already known what it was then. I’m just glad my family is safe. That’s all I care about.”

Amanda Lane was inside the home with her 15-year old daughter, twin six-year old boys and two dogs when she heard a siren shortly before 8 p.m.