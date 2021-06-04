Tornado touchdown confirmed in Marion County

MULLINS, S.C. – The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed a tornado touched down in Marion County between Mullins and Nichols Thursday night.
Marion County Emergency Management Director Jackie Yates said damaged was reported on Gilchrist Road between Mullins and Nichols.
“The tornado was an EF1 with winds reaching 90 miles per hour,” Yates said after the National Weather Service surveyed the area Friday morning.
Derrick and Amanda Lane were also out surveying along with cleaning up the damage to their home on Gilchrist Rd.
“We’re we on the other side near the river when I looked at my son when the wind was blowing real hard then all of a sudden it shifted,” Derrick Lane said. “Around that same time the tornado was here and I had already known what it was then. I’m just glad my family is safe. That’s all I care about.”
Amanda Lane was inside the home with her 15-year old daughter, twin six-year old boys and two dogs when she heard a siren shortly before 8 p.m.
“I ran to my phone to text my husband to come back now because a tornado warning was in the area,” she said. “I told my daughter to lets go grab this mattress and we got up under it with the dogs and we all just huddled together in the hallway with all the doors shut.”
Amanda Lane said the storm quickly approached.
“It got real calm then all of a sudden you could hear it come to the house,” she said. “It was so loud and the whole house was shaking.”
Amanda Lane said the sound reminded her of a freight train.
“It only lasted maybe two minutes and it was so loud,” she said. “I didn’t hear anything else because I was praying so loud.”
Amanda Lane called it a scary moment for the family.
“Hold your children tight,” she said. “That was really probably the scariest thing I ever been through.”