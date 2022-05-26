Tovey Stanton turns 100 in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Nursing Center staff along with family and friends celebrated Tovey McPherson-Stanton’s 100th birthday Saturday.
Stanton was treated to cake and ice cream with her gifts during the surprise party. She also spent the day with her younger brother Brownie McPherson, 89, and her 102-year brother Joe McPherson.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Naeem McFadden
Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today