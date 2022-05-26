 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tovey Stanton turns 100 in Mullins

  • 0

MULLINS, S.C. – The Mullins Nursing Center staff along with family and friends celebrated Tovey McPherson-Stanton’s 100th birthday Saturday.

Stanton was treated to cake and ice cream with her gifts during the surprise party. She also spent the day with her younger brother Brownie McPherson, 89, and her 102-year brother Joe McPherson.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Born in Atlantic City; raised in Mullins. Graduated from SC State University, home of the mighty Bulldogs. Editor of the Marion Star & Mullins Enterprise. Loves spending free time with his daughter. Huge sports fan.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Strawberries rule at Florence Jam Fest

Strawberries rule at Florence Jam Fest

FLORENCE, S.C. — Saturday's Jam Fest at the City Center Farmer's Market in Florence drew an overflow crowd as vendors sold their wares to live music while judges put their paletes to work to determine who had the best jam this year.

Watch Now: Related Video

First civil wedding in devastated Ukraine city despite ongoing war

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert