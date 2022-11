LAKE CITY, S.C. – A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a train at the Fairview Street railroad crossing in Lake City, according to Lake City Police Chief Joseph “Jody” Cooper.

The incident happened at 8:25 p.m. Monday at the railroad crossing. The victim, identified as Betty Paxton Chandler, 62 of Lake City, was struck by a CSX locomotive when she stepped in front of it, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said.