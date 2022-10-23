 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trinity College School Quiz Bowl team reaches semis

  • 0
Quiz bowl.jpg

The Trinity team is composed of Chris Hillman, Kynan Okoh-Aduako, Alden Okoh-Aduako (assistant coach), Graeme Minter, Caden Crawley, and Jay Riddle (team captain).

 COURTESY

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Trinity Collegiate Upper School Quiz Bowl Team traveled to Columbia on Oct. 19 to compete in the SCISA Upper School Quiz Bowl Tournament.

Trinity won two rounds with a combined 325 total points against region opponents Richard Winn Academy and The King’s Academy to clinch the Region 9 Championship title.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Trinity advanced to a semifinal round robin, facing off against Cardinal Newman and Augusta Christian School. After a narrow defeat against Cardinal Newman, Trinity scored 240 points in a single round against Richard Winn, for a total of 340 points in the semifinals.

Cardinal Newman won its match against Augusta Christian, winning the semifinal and advancing to the finals.

The Titans will play at the Alpha Lambda Delta Invitational at the University of South Carolina in February.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence Police seek help to identify person

Florence Police seek help to identify person

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person wanted for questioning in connection with a sexual assault that happened Oct. 8 near Dargan Street.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert