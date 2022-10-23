Trinity College School Quiz Bowl team reaches semis

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Trinity Collegiate Upper School Quiz Bowl Team traveled to Columbia on Oct. 19 to compete in the SCISA Upper School Quiz Bowl Tournament.

Trinity won two rounds with a combined 325 total points against region opponents Richard Winn Academy and The King’s Academy to clinch the Region 9 Championship title.

Trinity advanced to a semifinal round robin, facing off against Cardinal Newman and Augusta Christian School. After a narrow defeat against Cardinal Newman, Trinity scored 240 points in a single round against Richard Winn, for a total of 340 points in the semifinals.

Cardinal Newman won its match against Augusta Christian, winning the semifinal and advancing to the finals.

The Titans will play at the Alpha Lambda Delta Invitational at the University of South Carolina in February.