Trinity Collegiate School crowns Homecoming royalty

trinity homecoming.jpg

Trinity Collegiate School presented its homecoming royalty during halftime of it Sept. 28 homecoming football game. From left, Rebekah York, middle school princess; Stephen Jones, middle school prince; Caroline Woodberry, Homecoming Queen; Bridges Teal, Homecoming King Liza Commander, Homecoming princess; Gates Chapman, Homecoming prince.

 COURTESY: Trinity Collegiate School

Trinity Collegiate School Titans celebrated their school homecoming on Sept. 28 by welcoming the Homecoming court on the football field to crown the respective winners of each class.

Rebekah York and Stephen Jones were crowned middle school princess and prince.

Junior representatives Liza Commander and Gates Chapman were voted Homecoming Princess and Prince by their student body.

The homecoming coronation ended with the crowning of Caroline Woodberry as Homecoming Queen and Bridges Teal as Homecoming King.

