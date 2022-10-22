Trinity Collegiate School holds fundraiser

FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate School held its first Casino Night fundraiser on Oct. 15.

Patrons were invited to learn about and play card games and tabletop games as a way to drum up donations for the school.

“It was a lot of fun,” said April Munn, director of admissions for Trinity Collegiate. “The dealers weren’t just managing the game but they were also teaching people how to play along the way.”

The school hopes to make Casino Night an annual event to go along with the other fundraising events it have throughout the year.