 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trinity Collegiate School holds fundraiser

  • 0
tcscasino.jpg

Meredith Banner, Jennifer Peebles, Lori Wilcox and Cynthia Morgan participate in the Trinity Collegiate School Casino Night fundraiser on Oct. 15.

 COURTESY

FLORENCE, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate School held its first Casino Night fundraiser on Oct. 15.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Patrons were invited to learn about and play card games and tabletop games as a way to drum up donations for the school.

“It was a lot of fun,” said April Munn, director of admissions for Trinity Collegiate. “The dealers weren’t just managing the game but they were also teaching people how to play along the way.”

The school hopes to make Casino Night an annual event to go along with the other fundraising events it have throughout the year.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry shares massive realization after going to therapy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert