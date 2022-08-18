Trinity Collegiate School opens year with 412 students

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Trinity Collegiate School opened the 2022-23 school year on Wednesday with its largest enrollment to date with over 412 students.

“We are excited to welcome the largest student body to date and we are thrilled to have this growing community here at Trinity,” Director of Admissions April Munn said.

To celebrate the start of the new school year, the senior class organized a parade and were escorted by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

When the students were greeted at the front door of the school by Associated Head of School Kelley Byrd and Head of School Ed Hoffman.

Hoffman said, “Superior academics, athletics, performing arts, fine arts and safety are the cornerstone of the program here at Trinity and we are looking forward to a banner year.”

Trinity Collegiate School serves the entire Pee Dee region and enrolls students who are motivated to make the most of the program offered.

In addition to a rigorous academic curriculum that includes 29 AP classes and dual-credit courses through Francis Marion University, the school emphasizes a personalized approach to education, a strong sense of community and multiple opportunities for students to develop their talents and leadership skills.

Trinity Collegiate School is the only school in the region that offers Pre-AP courses. Additionally, Trinity Collegiate School is recognized as an AP Capstone school offering the AP Capstone Diploma and AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

“It is an exciting day in the life of our school! We look forward to resuming morning meetings, chapel, and field trips this school year. We are especially proud to offer the most prestigious academic selections and customized schedules to optimize our student’s potential,” Byrd said.