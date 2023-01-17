Trinity Collegiate School swimmer, girls tennis team receive championship rings

On Jan. 9, the Trinity Collegiate School Girls Tennis Team consisting of Chandler Hyman, Mahaley Swink, Mary Woods Swink, Ella Gray Camak, Pinckney Riddle, Hannah McKay, Morgan Coker Sophie Belk, and Rivers Stinson, along with swim team member Reese Paison received their championship rings for winning the SCISA 4A State Championships for Tennis and in Swim.
Each member of the tennis team was recognized and presented with their rings by coach Edward Jarolim. Paison was presented with her ring by Kelley Byrd.