Trump urges South Carolina to dump Rice, Mace

FLORENCE, S.C. — Former President Donald Trump denounced the Democratic Party’s climate crisis hysteria, President Joe Biden’s actions in office, the U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and hinted he may run for president in 2024 during Saturday’s Save America Rally in Florence.

“We may have to run again,” Trump said, causing the rally crowd to erupt into cheers.

Trump claimed Russia wouldn’t have invaded Ukraine if he were still president and reiterated his claims that he actually won the 2020 election.

“The fake news said my personality got us into a war,” Trump said. “But actually, my personality is what kept us out of war.”

Trump’s speech lasted nearly an hour on a cold, windy night in Florence. The rally was held at the Florence Regional Airport.

The speech allowed Trump to reclaim his influence with the Republican Party, reaffirm his support for South Carolina Gov. Harry McMaster, support his two preferred candidates in the South Carolina congressional races and lambast two other South Carolina members of the U.S. House of Representatives that he claimed were Republicans in Name Only (RINOS),

Rep. Nancy Mace was one of Trumps’ earliest supporters in the state, but fell out of Trump’s favor by voting to certify President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election, as well as her support for holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress, her frequent television appearances blaming Trump for the insurrection and her ties to a top Trump critic, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

Rep. Tim Rice supported the second impeachment of Trump in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, storming of the U.S. Congress by Trump supporters during the vote to uphold the Electoral College results that handed the presidency to Biden.

About 40 minutes into his speech Saturday, Trump turned up the intensity on Rice and Mace.

"You currently have two atrocious RINOs, they're bad people, in the House who went to Washington, sold you out, and partnered with the Democrats to stab the Republican Party and frankly to stab our country in the back," Trump said.

"He is respected by no one," Trump said of Rice, whom he called "a disaster" who is "laughed at in Washington."

Mace, Trump said, is "crazy" and "a terrible person" who "has no idea what she's doing," drawing loud boos from the crowd.

"Thankfully this June you have the chance to dump these grandstanding losers and replace them with two rock-solid, America first champions," he said.

Trump has endorsed Russell Fry and Katie Arrington to replace Rice and Mace.

“Dump these grandstanding losers,” Trump said, “and replace them with two rock star America first candidates.”

Arrington, a former state lawmaker from Summerville, is making her second attempt at the U.S. House seat held by Mace. In 2018, Arrington defeated then-Congressman and Trump critic Mark Sanford in a Republican primary, but lost the general election to Joe Cunningham, a Democrat. It was the first time in decades the seat had slipped out of Republican control.

Fry is a member of the state Legislature, where he represents Surfside Beach. He is challenging Rice for his Myrtle Beach congressional seat in the state’s 7th District. He has made his campaign largely a referendum on Rice’s impeachment vote.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.