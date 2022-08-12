Two All Saints School teachers granted 'Master Teacher' status

FLORENCE, S.C. — Two teachers at All Saints’ School, a private, independent school for children grades 2K-through 6th, were granted “Master Teacher” status by the South Carolina Independent School Association.

The association uses the award to recognize educators for their experience and classroom innovation.

The teachers recognized are Beth Lewallen, sixth-grade ELA and history teacher, and Ashlee Quesada, second-grade teacher.

Master Teachers are teachers who “inspire excellence” among colleagues and students alike.

“We are honored to have two phenomenal educators recognized by the distinguished SCISA Master Teacher selection committee,” Head of School Evan Powell said.

“This is a major accomplishment for these teachers and for All Saints’ on several counts. An incredible amount of work goes into the application process,” Powell said.

“Such academic excellence is at the core of what we offer to our amazing All Saints’ families,” said Ashley Stokes, associate head of school.

Lewallen has worked at All Saints’ for 23 of her 35 years of teaching.

She has a bachelor’s degree in music education from Coker College and a master’s degree in education from Columbia College.

She is Google Level One certified, and she directs the Crusaders’ Chorus at All Saints’.

Lewallen was recognized as SCISA Lower School Teacher of the Year as well as the All Saints’ Teacher of the Year in 2018.

Quesada has worked at All Saints’ for five of her 15 years teaching. She has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Francis Marion University. In addition, she has an elementary Montessori certification, the Google Level 1 certification, and she developed an after-school enrichment course, LEGO Masters for students at All Saints’. Most recently, she successfully completed the Reading Institute through Columbia University.

To become a master teacher, educators must have either a master’s degree and at least five years of teaching experience or a bachelor’s degree and at least 10 years of teaching experience.

The application process includes meeting rigorous teaching qualifications and submitting a portfolio for evaluation by a peer committee. It entails presentations, videoed lessons, interviews, endorsement letters from students, colleagues, administration, and parents and sample lesson plans.